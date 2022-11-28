Elon Musk is now criticizing Apple for removing Twitter ads

New enemy to run social networks, continue to be the center of attention, argue and get some income that will help you to increase your wealth. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and the largest shareholder of Tesla, has opened a new front in his endless controversies: the complaint against Apple, the famous brand with apples.





Mid-afternoon Monday, Musk tweeted: “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Hate free speech in America?” From there, the messages were happening, with his characteristic hyperbole: “What’s going on here, Tim Cook?” yelled at the company’s CEO.





From there, Musk began responding to the messages, all against the same backdrop of criticism of Apple, such as when he said “Who else did Apple punish?” or “Are you suggesting that Apple use its monopoly powers to hurt Tesla?” The escalation did not stop, and the billionaire owner of the messaging network added that “Apple must publish all the censorship measures it has taken that affect consumers.” He also said that Apple threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store, but did not provide any explanation.



