Electronics burn in the Semel building in Dresden

A fire in a large commercial building near Dresden’s main train station sent smoke up Monday evening. No one was hurt in the fire, which was quickly put out in the new building on Wiener Platz, known as the “Simmel Building,” but overall ventilation measures will take some time, the fire brigade announced. The fire of unknown cause initially started in an electrical room on the third floor and went out into the room above.

“Since the building is still partly under construction, smoke from the fire can spread through the stairs, through the stairs and up to the roof,” she added. As a precaution, the entire building was evacuated. The new building housing a supermarket, IT offices and a planned hotel opened only in September.

dpa