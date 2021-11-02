Colin in Black & White: Cornrows

Colin’s new black and white series on Netflix highlights the youth of soccer star Colin Kaepernick, who has become a narrator himself. Of course, the top athlete also puts political accents in his resume.

Possibly the most important kneeling since Willie Brandt, American football star Colin Kaepernick became infamous and famous away from the sport in 2016. He refused to stand while the national anthem was played in protest of the structural racism in the United States he had been subjected to all his life. His teammates as well as black players from opposing teams soon joined in the gesture. Conservative America almost went crazy because they didn’t want to see anyone criticizing their supposedly perfect country.

Kaepernick had to endure incredible attacks, even from President Donald Trump at the time. But in the meantime, many opponents backed down and agreed with him. European footballers are also on their knees to protest the problems in their countries. Kaepernick himself has since ended his career as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and is fully focused on his activity. Along with film director Ava DuVernay (When They See Us), he now tells the story of his life on Netflix, which of course has once again been emphasized very politically. The biography is surprisingly entertaining and entertaining…

What happened?

six parts Colin in Black & White is about the youth of the future’s best athlete. We were played by young protagonist Jaden Michael, with Kaepernick himself acting as the narrator. He sits in a museum that preserves his most important memories. Time and time again, he gives little digressions about his life. So it’s about the history of the United States in general or about American culture people of color. Only from episode three onwards did recent events affecting his recent protests as a professional player become more and more unsettling.

Cornrose’s inaugural half-hour episode is all about hairstyles. Little Colin desperately wants braids, a bias test for his white adoptive parents. The two were brilliantly represented with Nick Offerman (Devs) and Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds). In fact, at first they tried very hard to get their son the hair he wanted. But when he notices they think he looks likeslaughterer“It breaks his heart…