Elections in Brazil: What the latest polls say ahead of the second round between Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro

Brasilia. – Lola da Silva He retains an advantage in his intent to vote At least four points for Sunday’s poll in Brazil, As noted by key pollsters on Saturday. Datafolha and Genial/Quaest set it 52% of the valid votes are for the leftist candidate, compared to 48% for the president of the republic. Ipec advisor extends this difference eight points: 54% to 46%.

Most The election We suggest that Lula is the most likely candidate for a third term, capping a notable political comeback after he was imprisoned on a bribery charge that was later rescinded. however, Bolsonaro fared better than polls predicted The first round is on October 2, and many analysts say the election can go to anyone.

Two other popular polls on Saturday revealed a Technical tie This leaves the prospects hot. According to a survey conducted by the MDA Institute commissioned by the National Transport Association (CNT), Lula will receive 51.1% of the valid votes against Bolsonaro’s 48.9%, technical parity with a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. Magen David Adom was the most accurate pollster in the first round.

Data from the MDA/CNT survey elicited opposite readings in the two campaigns. In the specter of Bolsonaro, she was greeted with encouragement, A week later, I was marked by negative news for a re-election candidate. On the Labor side, the numbers have been underestimated.

In the same sense, a survey conducted by the Paraná Research Institute in Artistic Relationship coincides, With 50.4% of Lula versus 49.6% of BolsonaroWith a margin of error of two points.

Opinion polls released during the week often gave Lula a larger margin. by numbers datafolha On Thursday, Lula won with 49% of the vote to Bolsonaro’s 44%.

Consulate Ipsby On Tuesday, he revealed an advantage in Lula’s favor of 53% versus 47%. According to Monday’s poll, ipec The Labor leader maintained an eight-point lead over the president.

In the first round of elections on October 2, Lula received 57.2 million votes (48.4%) and Bolsonaro received 51.07 million (43.2%). The president’s performance in the elections is much better than expected. The tension and suspense of the polling campaign increased.

The strongest battle during the campaign was in the southeast, where the candidates concentrated their work and visits. According to political advisor Leonardo Barreto, “The states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Minas are the swing states of Brazil, i.e. states that differ in their support and can overturn the elections.”

