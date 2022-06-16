Election results in Colombia, live | Petro to Hernandez: “Your contempt for the lowest democratic standards is complete and blatant contempt” | Colombia presidential elections

Rodolfo Hernandez accepts the presidential debate if it is held in Bucaramanga

This Thursday, candidate Rodolfo Hernandez asked for rapid progress in the rules of the game to develop the presidential debate. In addition, in a manifesto he names his campaign facilitators and makes a series of proposals about where it should be implemented and who should supervise it.

This decision was made after the Supreme Court of Bogota ordered the presidential candidates Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernandez to agree to the rules for attending at least one debate within 48 hours after notification of the ruling, that is, until Thursday.

The face-to-face meeting, which Hernandez resisted ahead of Sunday’s second round, must be held in a mutually agreed-upon national media. The ruling stated that “the presidential debates are in themselves a right for the candidate to present his ideas, but at the same time it is a duty towards the social bloc.”

Hernandez’s proposals for holding the debate are:

1. For security reasons and to facilitate consultations and other matters that may arise, I propose that the discussion and all related issues take place in the city of Bucaramanga.

2. I propose that the leaders of the discussion be: Vicki Davila, Darcy Quinn, Jessica de la Peña, and three men of our choosing by mutual agreement.

3. I suggest that each question be at least 5 minutes because I could not learn to lie and get out of trouble. My professional training and life are characterized by controversy, not demagoguery.

Read the full statement here.