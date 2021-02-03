Eintracht’s Ottewill-Soulsby has the Bundesliga on sight

Harriet Ottwell-Soulsby saw a lot of the world even before she became a professional basketball player. She grew up in Milan, Dusseldorf, Berlin and England, and she studied for four years in the United States, then played two seasons in the first British League and is now in her second season with Eintracht Leonbride in the second German league in Braunschweig. The 25-year-old is the best performer in Blue-Yellow. I contributed 10 points to the last success in Rothenburg.
