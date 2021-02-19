Efficiently manage space in your kitchen with Hafele-ANI’s Blum SPACE TOWER unit

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]February 19 (ANI / NewsVoir): Space in the kitchen is a dream for all of us in constant search; And since everyone spends more time at home, the demands of work and life put more pressure on the need for additional storage space in kitchens.

Groceries have grown in size, new coffee cups have been bought for regular coffee breaks, and cookware has suddenly doubled – the burning question is where to store all this extra stuff in the small kitchen.

To solve space constraints, Hafele introduced the Blum SPACE TOWER unit, which provides vertical storage space in kitchens for large grocery stores and other facilities.

“The flexible heights, widths and depths plus easy access in all three sides” best describe Blum’s SPACE TOWER solutions. All hardware required for the SPACE TOWER unit comes from the standard tandem box series (proven Blum pull system) or from Legra box (straight sided box system). This gives you the opportunity to coordinate your entire home design and customize your wardrobe interiors.

The flexible Ambia-Line or Orga-Line internal separation systems ensure the safe storage of contents. Full extensions give users clear visibility and easy access to items – from all three sides and from above. With higher side walls, up to 55 percent more storage space can be created. And thanks to the soft built-in Blumotion, all drawing tools can be closed gently and effortlessly.

