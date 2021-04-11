Earthquake in the Ferlach region – kaernten.ORF.at

The Seismology Service of the Central Institute of Meteorology and Geodynamics, ZAMG, reported a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale. This corresponds to a very slight jerk. Tremors were also observed 14 km away as far as Klagenfurt. According to ZAMG’s Wolfgang Lehnhardt, it was a normal earthquake.

Cornelia Spoller from Verlach said the earthquake lasted about 15 to 20 seconds and you could feel it clearly. Stefan Ras said that people in Verlach are already used to starting earthquakes. He’s been living in the area for a very long time, and he knows that even though there are earthquakes, they aren’t quite as strong.

There were no major damage to the buildings. In the event of damage, a detection form can be filled out on the Earthquake Service homepage of the Central Institute of Meteorology and Geodynamics.