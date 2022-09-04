Due to climate change, a 7000-year-old glacier has melted in Switzerland

intense heat This northern summer had a huge impact on the Swiss glaciers, including the glaciers Korvach In the southeast of the country, where the ice caps have melted Its history goes back about 7000 years.



With the thaw, the landscape also changed dramatically. The ice, already thin, has disappeared in many places.



This was reported by the local press, citing glaciologist Matthias Haas.

“What do we see? worse than anything else “We thought it was possible before,” Haas said.

Ice balls disappear

The ice, already thin, has disappeared in many places. On Korvac, a ridge almost a thousand years old has disappeared. Only a small remnant is still visible.



Retreating glaciers is not a new phenomenon: according to a study published in early August by the Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research, the size of Swiss glaciers is It was halved between 1931 and 2016.

There is also exciting news from Austria. In Tirol, for example, a glacier has been under close scientific observation for decades It dissolves faster than expected.

