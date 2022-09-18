Dragons: dolls in Italy belonging to Russia. Watermelon: Who are you talking about? Salvini: Think about the bills

Political elections on September 25, 2022 in Italy

Draghi: “Italian democracy is strong, and does not allow itself to be overthrown by external enemies, by their hired agents.” Salvini replied: “Find more money to help Italians pay their bills.” Meloni: “I don’t know who Draghi is referring to.”

Turn on notifications to receive updates Political elections on September 25, 2022 in Italy

She again discusses the subject of alleged Russian interference in the Italian election campaign.

During the last press conference, Prime Minister Mario Draghi commented on American file Over 300 million Russians have paid in at least 20 countries since 2014 to influence national policies. Italian democracy is strong, and does not allow itself to be overthrown by external enemies, of hired dolls. We need to be confident in our democracy. No need to be afraid of any sound. It is clear that in the past twenty years the Russian government has carried out systematic work on corruption in the business sector, in the press, in politics, in many sectors, in many European countries and the United States. These are well-known things and nothing to be surprised.”

Salvini Draghi: ‘Think of Italian banknotes, not dolls’

A joke – the one about hired puppets – which was interpreted by the center-right ranks as an attack. Primarily by Matteo Salvini, the party leader has been accused several times of having ties – including economic ones – with Russia. Referring to Draghi, the former minister said – on the sidelines of an initiative on flat tax and fiscal peace underway in Milan -: “ Talk about dollsI hope you find time to find more money to help Italians pay their bills because I don’t know if you understand the national emergency we are facing.”

Draghi says he is not available for a second term as Prime Minister

Meloni: “Centre-right agreement in condemnation of Russia”

also Georgia Meloni Comment on the ruling issued by the President of the Council on the National Day of the Confederation of European Associations of Professionals and Companies. Asked about her alleged sympathy for the Prime Minister, the leader of the Brothers of Italy replied unequivocally: “One day I am Dragiana, and the next day I am a fascist. They are imaginary reconstructions. My cyclist, that makes me smile enough.”

Finally, she extended a hand to Salvini: “I don’t know who Draghi is referring to When he says that there are those who are secretly talking to the Russians, they want sanctions lifted, but I look at the facts and the center-right has always been united in condemning and voting on measures that were necessary to support Ukraine. Unlike the center-left coalition,” concluded Giorgia Meloni.