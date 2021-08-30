Dorna takes MotoGP to Finland but leaves the Czech Republic

MotoGP is back to normal but with fundamental changes to the calendar. Dorna Sports presented the MotoGP Grand Prix calendar with twenty competitions, five more than this year. The Finnish Grand Prix will be the good news, although the circuit awaits harmonization. The races will be held in Qatar, Argentina, the United States, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Austria, Britain, San Marino, Japan, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia.

On the other hand, Indonesia, Portugal and Russia are the three candidate countries to replace the races that cannot be held. The Grand Prix of the Czech Republic is off the calendar. The tournament will kick off in Qatar on March 28 and end in the Valencian Community on November 14.

“We are trying to get back to normal, we have put in place a regular calendar because it is important that tournament dates are banned,” explained Carmelo Izpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports. “We have included three reserve jackpots that will be allocated whenever possible keeping in mind the climatic considerations of the place,” he emphasized.

“There is no Brno in the calendar because, due to the changes, they have not been able to do the necessary and obligatory work on the track; we are waiting to see if they can do that,” he commented. resurface.”