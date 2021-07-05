Donald Trump’s bizarre ‘confession’ about a criminal case

Former US President Donald Trump addressed allegations against the family’s company, The Trump Organization, directly at a Florida political rally Saturday night, and hinted at a possible defense.



Thursday, the Attorney General of New York Unveiled indictment against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg.

The allegations are related to an alleged conspiracy, beginning in 2005, “to informally compensate Weiselberg and other leaders of the Trump Organization.”

Prosecutors say Weiselberg evaded $1.76 million in taxes.

The 15 counts against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer include conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy, aggravated theft, criminal tax fraud and forgery of company documents.

The indictment reads: “The intent of the program was to allow some employees to significantly reduce their compensation from the Trump Organization, so that they could actually pay federal, state, and local taxes far less than they should.”

claim that mr. Weisselberg received a number of benefits from the company, such as an apartment rental, two Mercedes-Benz cars, private tutoring for two of his relatives, and cash bonuses, all in lieu of direct compensation.

The Trump Organization allegedly maintained internal spreadsheets to track these benefits, which were not withheld from income tax. Meanwhile, Weiselberg has not reported indirect compensation in his tax returns.

Wesselberg and the Trump Organization have both pleaded not guilty. Mr. Trump himself has not been indicted.

In a statement last week, the company accused prosecutors of using its chief financial officer as a “pawn in scorched earth in an attempt to harm the former president.”

This is not justice, this is politics.

Trump spoke the same tone as he addressed a crowd of supporters in Sarasota, Florida, last night, his second since leaving the White House. Even if it had to be said, it was even more difficult.

The former president said prosecutors’ accusations of his company were “fascist”, “authoritarian” and “reminiscent of a communist dictatorship” targeting its political opponents.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is a Democrat. As well as New York Attorney General Leticia James. The charges against the Trump Organization and Mr. Weisselberg were approved by a grand jury of private citizens.

Trump said that “every company” uses “minor benefits” and was selected for political reasons.

“New York City and its attorney general, or perhaps none of its attorney general, have charged a company or person with a lien crime,” he said.

People who talk about democracy are literally destroying it before our eyes.

“The Radical Left continues to pursue crime and destruction of lives, to break laws, and to violate every principle of justice, equity, and freedom.

“This is really called prosecuting misconduct. It’s awful, horrible. There is no depth that the radical left will not dive to stop our Make America Great Again movement.”

Mr Trump’s suggestion President Joe Biden Sun Hunter to suggest that prosecutors “leave the Democrats alone” but “must up any government power to get to me.”

Hunter Biden’s tax affairs, arising from his foreign business ties, are currently being investigated by federal prosecutors in Delaware.

Even more interesting, the former president specifically evoked the many benefits Wesselberg can derive from books: two cars, an apartment in New York, private lessons.

He seemed to admit that Mr. Weisselberg did not pay taxes on them.

“They go after the good people who work hard not to pay taxes on the company car,” he said.

You did not pay taxes on the car! Or a shared apartment. You used an apartment because you need an apartment, because you have to travel long distances to your home place. You did not pay taxes or education for your grandchildren.

“I don’t even know. Should? Does anyone know the answer to these things? Yes? But they are accusing people of it!”

Some observers, such as political journalist Andrew Feinberg and University of Alabama law professor Joyce Allen, have called these quotes a slip or “acceptance.”

But Mr. Trump may have foreshadowed a strategy his company could use to defend itself against the allegations.

The point is to say that the defendants did not “intentionally” break the law.

“The fact that Trump and his company made these payments is probably indisputable,” he said. Legal analyst Renato Mariotti saidFormer Federal Prosecutor.

What Trump is claiming is that they had no idea this was Weisselberg’s taxable income, in an attempt to argue that they did not “on purpose” fail to pay taxes. It’s his attempt to defend himself.”

“This was a deliberate legal strategy to combat previous allegations about his knowledge of tax law,” he said. Daniel Goldman said:, a former assistant attorney general for the Southern District of New York.

“There is an aggravated intent standard for tax offenses and the attorney general must prove that the defendant was aware of the law and intentionally violated it. This was his attempt to claim ignorance.”

It’s not hard to dig into Goldman’s earlier statements.

“I know more about taxes than any human being God ever created,” Trump said in March 2016, when he was running for president.

“I know our complicated tax laws better than anyone who’s ever run for president and I’m the only one who can solve them,” he wrote on Twitter in October of that year.

These statements are consistent with Mr. Trump’s old habit They claim to know many, many more subjects than anyone else, but they can still undermine any attempt to invoke ignorance of New York’s tax laws now.

Another obstacle to the defense is the hoard of documents allegedly kept by the Trump Organization detailing his unrecorded compensation in Weisselberg.

Daniel Himmel, Professor of Law at the University of Chicago writes Atlantic OceanThe Trump Organization said was ‘in big trouble’He questioned the former president’s claim that the problem was only “additional advantages”.

“The Trump Organization and Weisselberg have not been tasked with going through some very technical judgments on the fringes of the tax system,” Prof Himmel said.

“They are accused of blatantly violating basic tax law requirements, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from New York State and New York City along the way.

If the Trump Organization maintains a separate set of books that record compensation that the tax authorities have not reported, this was not an unintended oversight.

“Yes, this is a process marred by politics. But if the allegations in the indictment are true, it is also complete tax fraud, and undoubtedly criminal conduct.

An association with a controversial political figure should not lead to imprisonment. It shouldn’t even get you out of trouble.”