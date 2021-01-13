Donald Trump | Pence refuses to resort to Amendment 25 to remove Trump from office – US and Canada – internationally

“I do not think that this course of action is in the interest of our nation,” he said.

Mike Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence (D) and President Donald Trump (1st).

by:
Afp

January 12, 2021, 08:47 PM


US Vice President Mike Pence refused, on Tuesday, to resort to the 25th amendment to the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office, opening the way for the launch of second impeachment measures for the outgoing president this week.

He said, “I do not think that this course of action is in the interest of our nation or that it is consistent with our constitution.”

Pence took this decision in a letter he addressed to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, prior to the vote in the House of Representatives on a resolution calling for an appeal to this mechanism unprecedented in American history.

Pence’s negative response ensured that the Democrats would present to the House of Representatives on Wednesday accusing Trump of “inciting disobedience” in the January 6 takeover of the Capitol by his supporters, in a second historic measure of “accountability.” Against the President of the Republic.

France Press agency

