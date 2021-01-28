Donald Trump Jr. Like Dad: Twitter’s Attack on US President Joe Biden

FromDaniel Dillman Close

Donald Trump is no longer the President of the United States. His son, Donald Trump Jr. wants to follow him. It starts smoothly on Twitter – and attacks Joe Biden directly.

Four-year period Donald Trump I am White House is over. for him presidency Featured by tirades on Twitter.

I am is over. for him Featured by tirades on Twitter. Son Donald Trump Jr. Wants to inherit – SMS is just the first step.

Wants to inherit – SMS is just the first step. Trump News: All information about the former president and his clan can be found on our topic page.

Mar-A-Lago / Florida – The 2020 elections were in the United States Donald Trump I lost it Washington, DC On the left, Twitter blocked it and to make matters worse, it did too The dismissal process Before. If convicted there, all dreams of returning in 2024 would vanish into thin air.

To someone Noun Donald Trump Jr. Modification 43 years old (born December 31, 1977 in New York) the husband Vanessa Trump (2005-2018) children Donald Trump III, Spencer Frederick Trump, Tristan Milos Trump, Kay Madison Trump, Chloe Sophia Trump the brothers Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Barron Trump Profession CEO of the Trump Abbey Organization

But one end Trump It could be the start of someone else’s career. The eldest son of the elected President of the United States, Donald Trump Jr.Not just like his father, he follows in his footsteps – at least on SMS Twitter.

USA: Donald Trump Jr. takes his father’s legacy on Twitter

Relationships there Donald Trump Jr. Smoothly resembles the behavior of his father, whom he suffered as a result of transgressions in Washington, DC An account lock-in is still in effect. Attacker on Twitter Trump Jr. Favorite enemy Jeff BezosBecause he’s in conflict with a union at Amazon – like the Trump Organization, and its bosses Donald Jr. And his brother Eric Trump They were as long as their father was on duty White House Paid. The Trump Organization fought with a labor union in Las Vegas for four years between 2012 and 2016 before the two reached an out-of-court settlement.

Yeah Donald Trump Jr. Twitter isn’t just competing with other billionaires Joe Biden It gets fleshy. After a protest broke out in Portland and local police used tear gas, he tweeted Trump Jr: „Joe Biden Use tear gas! Subject to the Democrats Trump Jr. In another tweet and in the old tradition of Trump Proximity to the major media that would make it easier for them to win.

The Trump family in politics: The heirs also pursue high goals

He confirmed his political ambitions Donald Trump Jr. But in another tweet he posted on it read “Trump (Junior) 2024” – a clear reference to a possible nomination for the eldest son in Trump Clan. In fact, they are both Trump Jr. So is his sister Ivanka Trump It is said that lofty political goals extend to White House Should be sufficient. Ivanka It is rumored that she is preparing for her award nomination The United States Senate In Florida vor. Trump Jr. It could pass through the Presidency of the National Rifle Association (NRA). As Lara Trump, Eric’s wife wants it United States – Senat escape from.

Donald Trump Jr. attacks Joe Biden via Twitter – Totally Daddy. © ALEX WONG / afp

So it remains to be noted: Whatever the dismissal procedures were against him Donald Trump It ends – you become from a family in politics United States of America He might still hear a lot. Even if there were only bite attacks on the son Twitter It should be. (Daniel Dillman)