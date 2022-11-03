Donald Trump is considering running for president of the United States again

Donald Trump may announce his candidacy for the White House in the coming weeks (Reuters / Brian Snyder)

previous president Donald Trump is considering announcing a third attempt at the White House this month He calls on those close to him to discuss possible scenarios, in an effort to take advantage of what is expected to be the Republican victories in the legislative elections next Tuesday, according to three of the billionaire’s advisers.

“I think, like a moth in the light, that Trump will run in 2024,” an agency consultant revealed. ReutersHe spoke on condition of anonymity. “I think wanting to step up and announce it before Thanksgiving gives him a huge advantage over his opponents and he understands that.”

Aides said an announcement in the coming weeks could also disqualify potential rivals within his Republican Party from the ballot, though they added that the former president would likely delay the decision or change his mind.

A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

A source familiar with Trump’s plans said he plans to announce his campaign shortly after Tuesday’s election, and is recruiting potential aides to join the effort. The source was contacted by the campaign to find out how interested they are.

Opinion polls and nonpartisan election forecasts indicate It is very likely that the Republicans will win a majority in the House of Representatives And that they would also likely control the Senate, which would give them the power to block President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years.

Democrats’ election hopes have been dented by voter concerns about inflation, and Biden’s low public approval rating, which has been hovering below 50% for more than a year, and hovering at 40%. In a recent survey by Reuters/Ipsos.

Donald Trump’s advisers have revealed that the former president intends to return to the White House (Reuters/Joshua Roberts/Illustrative)

But after a contentious four-year period, which ended with his supporters storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump also remains unpopular. And the same poll at the end of last month showed that only 41% of Americans would welcome it.

Thanksgiving is November 24, giving Trump a two-week window after the election to make his announcement if he feels like it.

Trump is closely watching the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantisWho is expected to win Tuesday’s re-election race against the Democrat Charlie Crest. Virginia Governor, Glenn Youngkinand his former deputy Mike Pence They are also considered potential competitors in your party.

DeSantis has the support of 54% of Florida voters compared to 41% of Charlie Crist’s vote, according to a survey conducted by Victory Insights from October 30 to November 1, and echoed by FloridaPolitcs media.

The poll also asked Republicans who they would vote for if DeSantis were to compete with Trump, who was his political godfather, in a Republican primary to elect the party’s presidential candidate in 2024. The result was virtually a tie between the two, although with a slight tilt in Trump’s favour (50.46% versus 49.6). %).

this sunday, Trump will be a special guest of Senator Marco Rubio At an election event in Miami, a city that has traditionally been a Democratic stronghold but could lose that status and turn to Republicans in this election, according to some polls.

With information from Reuters and EFE

