Dominic Tim moves to the second round of the Australian Open – sports mix – tennis

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem is in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open after a hard work.

The 27-year-old from Lower Austria, who lost only gossamer in the final to Novak Djokovic last year, forces Kazakh Mikhail Kokushkin (ATP 90) 7: 6 (2), 6: 2, 6: 3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday. On your knees.

The world number three will now face German Dominic Kupfer for the first time on Wednesday in the second round.

Kukushkin served in the group win

In the first sentence, Tim first gives 4-2 an out-of-control progression. After three wins in a row, Kokoshkin has the chance to keep the group by winning at 5: 4. But Tim hits the set ball and breaks back. In the tiebreak he proved to be the best player.

The resistance of the 33-year-old Kazakhs is not yet broken: Kokoshkin is advancing 2-0 with an early break and continues to provide his opponent with a high level of resistance.

Thiem manages the immediate interruption and after a ten-minute marathon match until the next break to 3: 2. With this lead at the back, Lichtenwörther finally dominated the match. In a sovereign way, he worked to win the group.

In the third round, Tim still has the upper hand: with a quick break to 2–1, he finally sets the track for victory.











