Dojos Rising, launch trailer for fighting game with spells ‘inspired’ by Netflix series – Nerd4.life

Flux Games and GameMill Entertainment released a version launch trailer From Cobra Kai 2: Dogus Rising ahead of its in-store debut, scheduled for November 8, 2022 on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, One, and Nintendo Switch. This is a 3D fighting game inspired by the Netflix series, on paper at least. In fact, the gameplay takes a completely different direction, mixing Martial arts and magical powers.

As we can see in the movie, there is no shortage of major series heroes like Daniel Larseau, Johnny Lawrence, and John Chris, as well as locations seen in the Netflix series Cobra Kai. When it comes to real fights, special skills come into play like lightsaber, icing strikes, punches, flaming kicks, etc., etc., which we don’t seem to have seen in the reference work by heart. Maybe we are wrong.

Cobra Kai 2 features two main game modes: Story Mode that lets you go on an original story-based adventure to win first prize in the All Valley Tournament, while Cobra Classics lets you relive some of the series’ most epic moments.

There are 28 playable characters, belonging to Miyagi-Do, Cobra Kai, and Eagle Fang dojos. The game also includes a file Online PvP modecomplete with online tournaments inspired by the All Valley Championship.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising will be available for PC and consoles from November 8, 2022.