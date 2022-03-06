Do you want to free up space on your mobile phone? Google Files shows you which apps you want to uninstall

New Google Files filters will allow you to more quickly and easily find the apps you want to uninstall from your smartphone.

In the Google Play Store You can find a large variety of complete and functional file managers, but without a doubt, one of those It has evolved more recently google files.

Specifically, on this occasion, we are here to talk about one of the latest innovations that the American giant has included in its file manager, which will make it easier for you Free up space on your terminal by showing the apps you want to uninstall.

With Google Files filters, it will be much easier to find apps to uninstall

Google Files has already allowed you to uninstall apps that you don’t use, but now it has just included new filters in its Android app that will make it easier for you to search for said apps, as we can filter them based on three main criteria: Big apps, unused apps and games.

Google Files now helps you save more space with Smart Storage

about Enable these filters in Google Files You just have to perform the following steps:

Open the Google Files app

Click the tab to explore

Click the option Calculate Storage which are highlighted in color directly below the section Applications

which are highlighted in color directly below the section In the pop-up window that appears below, click the option Complete

Flip the switch Allow access to use

Once done, Google Files will be able to do it Calculate how much apps take up and when was the last time we used a specific app In order to apply these new filters.

Once the filters are activated, you can start using them by accessing the section Applications It is in the tab to explorewhich will now be divided into three tabs: Installed apps, system apps, and app install files (APKs) And get into the first, installed applications.

When you do that, you’ll see that at the top, just below the tab name Three sections: Big Apps, Unused Apps, and Games. By clicking on the first one, you will be able to see the applications that It occupies more than 512 MBby clicking on the applications that Haven’t used it for over a month And when you click on the last one you will see only games.

In the list of apps that appear when you apply any of these filters, which can be combined to easily find great apps or games we haven’t used in over a month or games that take up more space in your device’s memory. , you can see that Large apps are shown with MB+ icon, least used apps with alarm icon, and games with gamepad icon, so that applications that meet many parameters of these filters appear labeled by several icons. Thus, for example, if we install a game that occupies more than 512 MB, it will appear as MB + icons and game controller.

In addition, no matter what filter or filters we apply, we will also be able to request all results by date (oldest or newest first), by size (largest or smallest first) and by name (A to Z or Z to A).

To order the results of the filters, we simply have to click on the menu button located in the upper right part of the application, enter the section sort by And select the option that interests us most.

