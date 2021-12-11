Ex-University of Pennsylvania student sells Elon Musk-marked exams for $7,753

A former University of Pennsylvania student sold some of his college assignments at auction for a few thousand dollars, but it wasn’t because of the content of the research papers and tests, but thanks in large part to the person who gave the bikes by Elon Musk.

According to business insider, student Brian Thomas extracted the papers from a course titled “leading businesses: Implementation and Operations” was taught at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business in 1995, according to RR Auction, who sold the papers, where Musk was an assistant teacher for the class.

Thomas’ documents from the course sold for $7,753 at auction, and the first document, the full nine-page exam booklet, had Musk’s initials on the front cover and some light marks throughout the rest of the exam.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, examined key points in the second paper included in the auction, a case study but left no comments, as he wrote his initials and Thomas mark in the introduction to this document.

The papers come with the course syllabus that lists Musk as a teaching assistant on it, and Thomas kept the papers as souvenirs in his “appreciation” of the late Professor Miles Bass who taught the course.

Thomas told CNN, which previously reported on the sale, that he has no specific memories of Musk from the course, saying, “I can’t conjure up a picture of him in class.”