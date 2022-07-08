Djokovic plays seventh Wimbledon title – more sport

– After a poor start, Novak Djokovic confidently reached the Wimbledon final for the fourth time in a row and predicted “emotional fireworks”. The end of the upcoming game keeps his opponent awake.



Rafael Nadal unfortunately said goodbye with his desire to return to Wimbledon next year, Novak Djokovic can hope for the next victory without his great opponent.

After a tough start, the defending top seed won the semi-final against Britain’s Cameron Norrie 2:6, 6:3, 6:2, 6:4 and plays for his seventh tennis title at the Classic Court on Sunday. . Djokovic reached the final as the favorite against unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios, who is making his first Grand Slam final after Nadal withdrew.

Djokovic screamed his joy and predicted an exciting final match against Kyrgios. “One thing is for sure, there will be a lot of emotional fireworks from both sides. He doesn’t have much to lose and that’s how he plays,” said the 35-year-old, recalling his poor record in two defeats so far. : “I haven’t won a set against him, I hope it will be different this time.”

With his 21st Grand Slam title and his fourth consecutive Wimbledon victory, Djokovic can get close to Nadal with just one success. The 36-year-old Spaniard has canceled the semi-final due to a torn abdominal muscle and wants to start training again for the US Open at the end of August in a week. Before Nadal finally vanished in a boxy shuttle car at Wimbledon, he shook hands with several staff members at the facility and proclaimed goodbye: “Hope to see you next year.”

Participating in the final puts Kyrgios to sleep

So there is an unexpected chance for Kyrgios against Djokovic, which robbed him of his sleep at night. “I slept a shocking sleep, to be honest,” said the Australian, who sparked controversy over his antics and discussions with the stewards. Only slept for an hour. “I was so scared, I was already really nervous, and I’m not usually nervous.”

Kyrgios said he was related to Djokovic by a kind of “friendship,” which is a friendly relationship between men. “I think everyone knows there’s been no love between us for a while,” recalls the feisty Australian. “It was healthy for the sport. Every time we played with each other, there was noise.”

Djokovic has problems in the first set

If Djokovic plays on Sunday as he did at the start of the semi-finals, everything points to a surprising success for Kyrgios. Djokovic gave up three serve in the first round and made several errors from the baseline. With a strong performance, Nouri secured the opening set with a header after just 32 minutes.

Fans at Center Court led loudly for their British sweetheart. But slowly Djokovic also settled in, but without letting his brilliance go at first. After a completely unsuccessful ball, Nouri lost his concept and had to accept the break until 3:5 and soon after that he lost the set.

Nuri is increasingly confused

Djokovic no longer allowed himself any weaknesses in his service, and did not meet often with Nuri. Under pressure from the public, who wanted to celebrate the second British Wimbledon winner in professional tennis history after Andy Murray, the 26-year-old looked increasingly angry. So Djokovic walked away and was allowed to cheer after 2:34 hours.

For the 35-year-old who is still not immune, this could be the last chance to win a Grand Slam title this year if the US doesn’t change entry requirements after all. Kyrgios initially criticized Djokovic for his behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. However, when the Serb was denied entry to Australia, he received support from Kyrgios. “I was almost the only player and someone had to defend him about the drama at the Australian Open,” the Australian said. “That’s where respect is earned. Not on the tennis court, but when there is a real crisis in life and someone is defending you.”