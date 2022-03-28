Disney+ announces an all-new The Full Monty series

Disney + Announcing a brand new series full monty From the creators of the original British film hit. The British original series will debut on Disney+ globally, on Star+ in Latin America and on Hulu in the US.

Almost twenty-five years after winning a movie BAFTA Award, The miniseries will follow the original group of brothers as they live their lives in the post-industrial city of Sheffield and in the ramshackle sectors of health, education and jobs. The series will explore the brightest, funniest and most humane way forward, where the spirit of community can still triumph over adversity.

The original main cast is reprising fan-favorite roles, including Robert Carlyle (TrainspottingAnd the one day) as gas, Marker Addy (Game of thronesAnd the Knight’s Fate) like Dave, leslie sharp (before we dieAnd the Scott and Billy) as Jean, Hugo spear (BritanniaAnd the dark and bone) like a man, Pee Barber (lying on the groundAnd the glove off) like a horse, Steve Howison (royal familyAnd the Paul, Mick and the others) like lumber, wim snap (Trophy girlsAnd the Gentleman Jack – Nobody ever told me) as Nathan E Tom Wilkinson (Batman BeginsAnd the Michael Clayton) who plays Gerald in a fun world of working-class heroes in northern England. A new group of children and grandchildren from the original characters will also appear for the first time in the series.

full montyis a comedy-drama of eight one-hour episodes that also brings together Academy Award-winning screenwriter for the original film Simon Beaufoy (Millionaire) and producer Uberto Pasolini (no special place) was jointly commissioned by Disney+ and FX.

The creator, screenwriter and executive producer commented: “We’re thrilled to bring all the Monty men together – now also with a chaotic retinue of children, grandchildren, pets and other characters – and see how life in Sheffield unfolds twenty-five years later.“.

Filming started today between Sheffield and Manchester. The series is written, written and produced by Simone Beauvoy, produced by Uberto Pasolini, and directed by Andrew Chaplin (Alma is not normaland Catherine Morsedno abuse), co-written by Alice Nutter with Simon Lewis as serial producer.

full monty Developed by Searchlight Television and FX and produced by Little Island Productions. Lee Mason, Disney’s director of script content, will serve as executive producer.

FX, a division of Disney General Entertainment, is a multi-platform brand that develops, produces, commissions and distributes original content for Hulu and linear channels FX and FXX in the United States, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ worldwide. province. The FX brand appears at the top of the title across its lineup of original products. Over the past two decades, FX has been responsible for some of the most popular and award-winning television shows. Some of the brand’s current and past titles include dramas american horror storyAnd the american crime storyAnd the AmericansAnd the DamageAnd the FargoAnd the justificationAnd the nip / tuckAnd the begsAnd the Save meAnd the Shield And the sons of anarchy; comedy archerAnd the AtlantaAnd the Better thingsAnd the DaveAnd the It’s always sunny in PhiladelphiaAnd the booking dogs And the What do we do in the shade?; Plus a growing list of documentaries and series.

