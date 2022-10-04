Discover the new Sky TV channel

As we prepare to enter one of the most important stages of Sky’s 2022, starting with the big stage Return to Westeros with House of the Dragon To many appointments on all packages, the entertainment giant aims to conquer the living room of Italians once and for all. How? with the new Skyglass, the first Sky TV.

The excellent start of this extraordinary project in the UK has convinced the company to introduce the leading technology also in the beautiful country: waiting for it to arrive in our homes, let’s proceed to discover all its characteristics and, above all, the differences compared to the most ordinary proposals.

Much more than just a TV

Sky Glass cannot be considered a traditional TV but at the same time it is displayed Different from common smart TV Thanks to the Sky integration, which makes it a one-of-a-kind proposition.

In short, a TV designed from top to bottom by Sky to deliver the best viewing experience for its exclusive content.

It will be the specialties of the house Sound, picture and design.

Sky glass is made from panels with Quantum Dot technology, to deliver up to a billion colors and levels of perfection.Down to the last pixelThe image is complemented by a 178° viewing angle and 10-bit color depth.

Guaranteed Ultra HD HDR Support: HLGAnd the HDR10 And the Dolby Vision They are all present.

In addition to, Sky Glass offers exclusive features such as Smart Zone technologywhich improves the picture by making blacks blacker and colors brighter, but it will also be our planet at the heart: Sky Glass is the first CarbonNeutral-certified TV, and it also places great emphasis on energy efficiency thanks to smart behavior, including auto-off and a brightness sensor. Which, in addition to ensuring lower consumption, also makes the palette always suitable for the different context and phases of the day.

Each user will, of course, be able to choose the perfect TV that meets his needs, thanks to three possible size options, namely 43, 55 and 65 inchesbut to impress many users will certainly be the attention in the design.

Available in five colors – Anthracite black, ocean blue, ceramic white, champagne pink, alpine green – For a thin-edged panel, completely wrapped in an anodized aluminum body and overflowing with character, thanks to a generous audio system Dolby Atmos with six powerful speakersperfectly integrated into the bottom of the screen which, thanks to its fabric cover, will blend in with your TV’s chosen color palette.

The Sky Glass speaker system delivers 360-degree sound, promising space and depth to the sound of our favorite shows.

Six built-in speakers including a subwoofer: two facing each other and four facing forward.

Here too, there are many options that Sky has developed to adapt the sound to the context in which we find ourselves, including also Night mode and dialogue mode.

The base is also stylish, but you can take advantage of VESA compatibility to place your Sky TV on the wall.

Complete inside and out

Sky Glass has been proposed as a fierce competitor to more complete configurations, thanks to Three HDMI 2.1 (with eARC and CEC support), one traditional Ethernet port and one USB-C port.

There is no shortage of WiFi 6 combined with Bluetooth 5.0 (Classic and LE) and Digital Terrestrial with native DVB-T2 support.

However, the beating heart of the experience is the Sky software and all of its exclusive ecosystem, which has been built and perfected over the years: as mentioned earlier, the uniqueness of Sky Glass lies in the possibility of Sky being inside with everyone. Our favorite contents, without giving up the convenience of the latest generation digital terrestrial andNetflix’s huge catalog. Moreover, we will be able to continue to use our favorite applications as we have already used in the past: from Disney Plus to Prime Video, passing by Discovery Plus, Sky Glass is ready for all the broadcasts in the world.

Last but not least, the job”Playlist‘, allowing you to Save our favorite content entirely in the cloudwithout worrying about memory space.

For those coming from Sky Q, then, going through will be easier: just a Look at the remote control to find yourself at home, with an iconic and colorful design now, without losing sight of the usual comfort. On the other hand, if you prefer to interact directly with the TV, voice commands can be activated simply by saying “hello skyIt asks you what you want to watch.

All Sky TV channels inside a TV designed by SkyDesigned to decorate the living room even when it is closed and to conquer the evenings of users thanks to its unique features.

This is certainly an interesting proposition, which could mark a turning point for all the enthusiasts who have always wanted an option of this kind for Get rid of additional decoders and decodersas well as attach all the controls to our voice and in one remote control.