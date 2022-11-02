The digital exhibition Future Food Insects, Tastes of Sustainability from H BRS and the Koenig Museum begins November 1, 2022

Bonn, November 1, 2022

Vegetable bowls with household crickets or colorful rolls with mealworms: for many Europeans, the idea of ​​eating insects causes more disgust than appetite. interactive exhibition #future #food # insects – #sustainability Connoisseurs now want to remove prejudices and stir debate about eating insects for the general public. From Tuesday 1 November 2022 it can Online can be visited. “The future of food insects” is a collaboration between the Bonn Rhein-Sage University of Applied Sciences (H BRS) and the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change (LIB), #museum King Boone.

“Thinking of insects as food is very important if we want to eat sustainably and healthily in the future. At the same time, cooperation between #University And the Koenig Bonn Museum is exactly the right way to reach a broad audience,” says Professor Michaela Wirtz, Vice President of Transportation, Innovation and Sustainability at H BRS.

[Weshalb sollten Insekten nachhaltiger und gesünder als alle anderen Tiere sein? Anm. d. Red.]

Insects are already an integral part of the diet of about 2 billion people. Dishes such as grilled locusts or fried mealworms are considered delicacies, especially in Australia, Asia, Africa, Central America and South America. This is not just for reasons of taste: “Production of foods rich in protein can be carried out in a much more resource-efficient manner when using insects than when using, for example, livestock. We will end up with an equal amount of protein # insects “It works and ultimately also lives in a more sustainable way,” says Professor Bernard Messoff, Director General of the Foundation for Liberal International.

[Worauf basiert diese Annahme? Wieso sollten Insekten Biomasse aus dem Nichts generieren? Davon abgesehen ist es absurd  dann könnte man besser Pflanzen oder Pilze essen. Proteine Erster Ordnung, wenn man so will (das ist nicht »chemisch« gemeint). Oder Bakterien. Darüber hinaus erweckt diese Aussage einen falschen Eindruck. Wenn Insekten für die besagten Menschen fester Bestandteil ihrer Ernährung sind, klingt das für viele so, als wäre es der Hauptbestandteil. Das ist aber nicht der Fall. Anm. d. Red.]

The #Exhibition It attempts to break down existing prejudices and also to answer critical questions. “In the run-up to the exhibition, we and the youth tried to discover the reservations and questions that the youth were particularly interested in. It was very important for us to show this content as well, such as the insect manufacturing process,” says Dr. Thomas Gerken, LIB Gallery Director, Koenig Bonn Museum.

Make the science tangible

The initiative for the digital exhibition came from Isabelle Hirsch, who worked as a research assistant at H BRS. Her research aims to improve the nutritional status of families in Madagascar and Myanmar through better use of edible insects. The idea of ​​using the Koenig Bonn Museum’s experience in planning and designing an exhibition and presenting scientific findings in a target group-oriented manner quickly arose.

Hirsch is sure that the topic will also gain importance in Europe in the future: “If we include insects in our diet, we can continue to eat a diet rich in protein. At the same time, we protect it #climate and preserving biodiversity. However, the discussion about this should not only be in #Sciences researcher says.

In addition to providing information, the exhibition aims to make the topic tangible. A collection of recipes that encourage cooking. In the gallery, the corresponding components can be collected interactively in virtual rooms. Method of preparing dishes explained by d. Argang Ghadiri, Research Associate at H BRS, who introduced nutritionist and author Dr. Sonja Floto Stammen welcomes them to a special broadcast of the cooking show “Wissen tastes”. Together, the two scientists prepared a bug bolognese with mealworms and crickets.

an interview

In an interview about the exhibition, Professor Michaela Wirtz, Vice President of Transportation, Innovation and Sustainability at H BRS, and Professor Bernard Messoff, Director General of LIB, spoke about why insects are a ‘future food’, how human nutrition contributes to biodiversity loss and why the collaboration between H BRS and LIB is very productive. In addition, they clarify the question of whether roasted crickets with salt or herbs are a delicious snack.

Information

At the university, “Future Food Insects” is managed by the Campus to World project, which aims to promote the transfer of ideas, knowledge and technology between H BRS and the community. Campus to World is funded by the federal state initiative “Innovative University”.

About LIB

The Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change (LIB) is dedicated to research into biodiversity and its change. Since July 1, 2021, our researchers have been working at two sites: the Alexander König Zoological Museum in Bonn and the former Center for Natural History in Hamburg. The General Manager is Professor Dr. Bernhard Misof, who runs the cross-site LIB.

About Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association currently includes 96 research institutes and scientific research infrastructure facilities as well as three associated members. The Leibniz Institute focus ranges from the natural sciences, engineering, and environmental sciences to economics, social sciences, and spatial sciences to the humanities. The Leibniz Institutes work strategically and substantively on issues of importance to society as a whole, thus the federal and state governments support the Leibniz Institutes.