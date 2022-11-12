DFB goalkeepers Schulte and Berger get a chance in America | football

National team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg announced the rotation of goalkeepers for the second friendly match against the United States.

Voss Tecklenburg said Almuth Schulte (Angle City FC) and Anne Catherine Berger (Chelsea FC) are set to be used in the match on Sunday (11:05pm CET, live ARD). Regular goalkeeper Merle Frooms (Wolfsburg) was in the crosshairs of the European vice-champion’s side in a 2-1 win in the first game on Thursday (local time).

Voss-Tecklenburg also wants to pick the squad for testing at Harrison near New York with the goal of turning up the pressure at the end of the year. “We are not going to use every player because we take into account what came before. We have thought about it in great detail beforehand about how we will deal with the first and second matches and how we will do justice to all the players, especially those who are still on their way to the Champions League,” Voss-Tecklenburg said.

The two meetings are considered preparations for the World Cup from 20 July to 20 August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. There, Germany meets Morocco, Colombia and South Korea in the preliminary round.