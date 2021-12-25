Devon Johnson: The 11-year-old hero who saved two lives on the same day in the US | Narration | EC Stories | Globalism

Double champion.

An 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma, United State, on December 15 to save two lives, not one person on the same day.

Devon Johnson He was appointed an honorary member of both the sheriff’s office and police force and was recognized by the Board of Education in his hometown of Muskogee, which is located about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

“Devon performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on December 9 and that night helped a woman move away from her burning home,” the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The Heimlich maneuver is to perform first aid with abdominal thrusts on a choking person.

Public Schools FACEBOOK DE MUSKOGEE

Meanwhile, Muskogee Public School also posted a series of photos on Facebook showing Devon posing with his tribute.

“I feel good, I’m excited”Said the boy after receiving the award.

How were the rescues?

Devon Johnson was at Muskogee Public School, which he attended in sixth grade, on December 9 when one of his classmates was trying to unscrew a water bottle cap with his mouth and choked.

Public Schools FACEBOOK DE MUSKOGEE

“Devon ran straight away and did the Heimlich maneuver,” school principal Latricia Dawkins told the newspaper. Enid News and Eagle.

“According to an eyewitness account, when he did, he took off the bottle cap,” he added.

The boy on his part said that You’ve learned the gambit on YouTube And it is a valuable learning procedure.

“If I find you in the situation I found myself in, you can tell what you should do,” he assured the same newspaper.

Principal Dawkins added that she was not surprised by Devon’s quick reaction.

He said, “He always says he wants to be an EMT (Emergency Medicine Technician).

Public Schools FACEBOOK DE MUSKOGEE

But the good boy’s work was not finished that day.

A few hours later, Johnson spotted a disabled woman escaping a fire in her home and ran to help her out of the driveway and into her car.

“I thought, ‘It’s not moving fast enough.’ So I ran across the street and helped her get into her truck,” Devon told Tulsa News on Channel 6.

Principal Dawkins said the boy was very much liked by his peers and teachers.

He’s a good soul and a double hero.Dawkins said.

__________________________________________

Recommended video

Are travel restrictions back? The new alternative to COVID-19, Micron, is leading the World Health Organization and various governments to make certain recommendations and take certain measures to stop its spread. Here we tell you what it’s all about.

