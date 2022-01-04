Despite the wrong victory: The Azzurri lose against Australia – Tennis

Disappointment is written on Matteo Berrettini’s face: Italy had to admit defeat. © ANSA/David Gray

It hurts: Despite Yannick Sener’s inaugural win, Italy had to concede defeat in the first match of the ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia.

The Azzurri lost 2-1 to Australia on Sunday. Sinner brought Italy 1-0 with a sovereign victory. Matteo Berrettini (ATP 7) surprisingly lost his next match against Alex De Minaur (ATP 34) after two sets. In the first set, the Australian got the upper hand with 6:3, and the second set decided it in the tiebreaker 7:6 (7:4) and thus tied 1:1.

The doubles eventually had to make the decision. It was originally planned for double specialists Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in Azzurri. But at the last moment, Italy coach Vincenzo Santopadre made a change: Berrettini should compete in doubles with Bolelli. The Azores duo were defeated by Australian duo John Pearce/Luke Savile in two sets 0:2 (3:6, 5:7).

The Azzurri will face France on Tuesday and matches against Russia on Thursday. The Russians won an initially difficult duel with a score of 2-1 against France. World number two Daniil Medvedev was surprisingly defeated by Ugo Humbert 7:6 (7:5), 5:7.6:7 (2:7). Together with Roman Svyulin, who won his singles, Medvedev made the decision in my husband.