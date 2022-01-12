Designers: Omikron May Be Declining In The US And UK Soon

“Anyone who can get infected will get infected”: the researchers estimated that the number of infections in the two countries could drop dramatically soon. According to experts, much remains unknown about the development of the next phase of the pandemic and other plateaus.

The peak of the wave is expected in the United States this week

Science designers Omikron may be on the decline in the US and UK soon

WScientists see initial indications that the wave of infection with the omicron variant of the Coronavirus in Great Britain may have reached its peak. This point in time appears to be imminent in the US as well. Then the number of cases can drop significantly.

The reason: Just a month and a half after it was discovered in South Africa, the variant turned out to be so highly contagious that hardly anyone could be considered infected.

“You’ll come back as fast as you jumped,” says Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics at the University of Washington in Seattle.

At the same time, experts limit that much remains unknown about the development of the next phase of the epidemic. Reaching a plateau or tidal wave in the two countries does not happen at the same time or at the same speed everywhere.

In addition, many people will continue to contract the virus even if their numbers decline, says Lauren Ansel Meyers, director of the Covid-19 Modeling Consortium at the University of Texas who expects the wave to peak in the United States this week.

University of Washington models see infection numbers peaking at 1.2 million by January 19. Then the numbers will drop dramatically, Mikdad said, “simply because anyone who can get infected will get infected.”

In the UK, the number of new infections fell to around 140,000 per day last week, according to government data. At the beginning of the month there were more than 200,000 a day.