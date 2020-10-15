Melvin Gordon, Broncos RB, training after two days of arrest

Bronco returned to Melvin Gordon to train on Thursday, two days after he was arrested in Denver for driving under the influence of drive and speed and a day after coach Vic Fangio stopped him from training.

“Obviously, we had a conversation with him (Wednesday-Thursday),” Fangio said. “Obviously, it’s a matter that will be severely punished from the league’s point of view. We are working, from our point of view, if we are going to do a lot more than the league will because what the league will do will be very big.”

Fangio will not be obligated to render Gordon inactive or inactive in Sunday’s New England game.

Fangio said, “We will make a decision as it relates to us at match time.”

The Broncos must hand in the Inactive Players List 90 minutes before kick-off.

Reading in between Fangio’s words suggests that Gordon would be in a uniform if the Broncos believed a potential League suspension was enough of a punishment. The current collective bargaining agreement allows the NFL to suspend a player for three matches due to the DUI incident and as Fangio noted, Bronco has no input into potential discipline.

“The association will withhold their actions until they are administered through the judicial system. It has not been specified when this will happen,” he said.

With four matches, Gordon leads the Broncos in rush attempts (65), yards (281) and touchdowns (three). He also has 11 hunting runs for 45 yards and one landing.

Gordon was driving 71 mph in the 35-mph zone when he was stopped by Denver Police near Fifth Avenue and Spear Boulevard, according to a probable cause statement. Gordon agreed to the field sobriety test, but failed.

Gordon is set to stand trial on November 13th.

No setback to lock. Midfielder Drew Locke had a full training session on Thursday for the second day in a row, another indication that he is heading towards the start of Sunday after missing the previous two games with a right shoulder injury.

“There were no setbacks (after training Wednesday),” Fangio said. “Sure, he can start on Sunday as it looks now, but we will continue to qualify for the final. He had good practice (Thursday).”

Paul is absent. Left interventionist Garrett Bullse missed training due to a family matter. “He was here for the meetings, he left for it and came back some time in the middle of training,” Fangio said.

Outside back Jeremiah Atoucho (quadruple) and receptor KJ Hamler (hamstrings) did not train. Tight end Noah Funt (ankle) did limited action and Fangio said it was “really questionable – 50-50” to face the Patriots. Fangio said full-back A.J. Puyi (shoulder) is “questionable” to be activated from injured reserve for Sunday.

Footnotes. Defensive endings DeMarcus Walker (calf) and Dre’Mont Jones (knee) continued to do sideways action, but Fangio said they were ineligible to return from injured reserve because the rule is for three matches, not three weeks. He said Walker and Jones have a “good chance” of being available in Week 7 versus Kansas City. … Defense Coordinator Ed Donatello on Patriots recipient Julian Edelman: “He’ll come down like one of the rivals all the time. We worked against him and trained on him. He has a really good skill set, but it’s hard to find a stronger man than this guy.”