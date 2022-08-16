Denver (USA) will host the first Cities of the Americas Summit in 2023

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16 The US State Department announced on Tuesday that the First Cities of the Americas Summit will be held in Denver (Colorado, USA) in April 2023 and will bring together mayors from across the continent.

The call for this secret meeting is a commitment made at the Ninth Summit of the Americas last June in Los Angeles, and it will monitor the implementation of the agreements reached at that time.

“The inaugural Cities Summit announced today will bring together hundreds of mayors from across the United States and across the continent, as well as thousands of private sector representatives, in Denver,” the State Department said in a statement.

The goal is to “empower” politicians and businesses to address challenges in the areas of sustainable development, the climate crisis, democracy, foreign investment, women’s equality, and public security.

The Cities of the Americas Summit will feature a plenary session for mayors to weave collaborative networks and a trade fair to showcase companies from the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced the launch of the Cities Forward initiative, which will help the continent’s municipalities achieve sustainability goals through alliances with the private sector, financial institutions, academia, and NGOs.

At the Ninth Summit of the Americas, about two dozen countries signed a declaration promoted by the United States in which they committed to combating irregular immigration and promoting legal channels for safe and orderly immigration.

This meeting marked the boycott of Mexico, Bolivia, and Honduras due to the decision of the United States, the host country, not to invite the presidents of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. EFE

