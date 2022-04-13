Delta Air Lines expects to return to profits in the current quarter

(Teleborsa) – Delta Air Lines, a major US airline, has registered a Rated rotation rate $8.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022 or 79% at March 2019 quarter levels and 5 points above the company’s guidance. there Operating loss adjustment It was 793 million, while the Adjusted loss per share It was $1.23 a share, compared to the consensus of $1.27 a share (according to Refinitiv data).

“Delta is Well positioned to take advantage of strong demand Accelerated return on international business and travel, said Glenn Haunstein, president of Delta Corporation. “In the quarter to June, we caught up with higher fuel prices and expect our revenue recovery to accelerate from 93 to 97%, with unit revenue up to double digits compared to 2019.”

The company said that strong consumer demand not only helped it generate “strong” profits in March, but also allowed it to offset higher fuel costs. Delta said she plans to give birth Adjusted operating margin between 12% and 14% and “strong” free cash flow In the quarter ending in June.