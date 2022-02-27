Del Potro has started a new knee treatment in Switzerland

A new challenge with renewed enthusiasm. Juan Martín del Potro, who had just lost his ATP debut in Buenos Aires against Federico Delbonis and was knocked out in Rio de Janeiro, is now starting another treatment to recover from his right knee injury, in this case in Switzerland.

Del Potro, after his farewell in Buenos Aires, renews his enthusiasm. Getty Images

“What is clear is that after Rio I will take a break,” the man from Tandil said at his last press conference, after farewell to his fans at the Argentine Open. In his own words, it was thought it was the end of his career, but he has left the door open and is now looking for a way out in a new rehabilitation process, according to the newspaper. Nation.

At 33, the 2009 US Open champion, the former world number 3, officially returned to the ring after more than two and a half years, exactly after a 965-day absence. “I don’t rule out continuing to consult doctors, until someone tells me: ‘Your problem is happening elsewhere,'” he said, “as happened with (Andy) Murray, who was able to play again, or with Pablo Andujar, who is my friend and has undergone five surgeries. Maybe one day things will change and everything will be for the better,” he was excited Tandil Tower.

The Walt Disney Company’s new public entertainment and sports streaming service targeting adults has launched at a preferential cost to your annual subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive perpetual commercial offer that will make subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. subscribe now.

Del Potro is now back in Switzerland, this time in Muttenz, a small town just eight kilometers east of Basel. The Rennbahnklinik clinic is located there, it is one of the most important sports rehabilitation centers in the world, where, for example, the Swiss Olympic team and the professional team in Basel, the Swiss Super League football team, usually attend.

The man from Tandil started a new treatment these days, different from all previous treatments, which included conservative methods and stem cell tests. As well expressed, he will not give up: he continues to try to cure his knee, this time with another kind of alternative, although he will no longer feel the urgent pressure to return.

An endless number of athletes have passed through the Rennbahnklinik, including many of the best tennis players in the world. Top seed, Novak Djokovic, underwent surgery on his right elbow in 2018, and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fourth in the standings, who underwent surgery in November 2021, also for his right elbow.

Thus, del Potro is looking for another miracle. The challenge of returning to high competition healthy and able to fight his teammates remains firmly on his mind.