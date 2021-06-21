Defense Minister: The armed forces are ready to carry out all tasks to preserve Egypt’s national security

Subscribe to receive the most important news

Lieutenant-General Muhammad Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, met with a delegation of members of the Defense and National Security Committee in the House of Representatives at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defense, within the framework of activating and strengthening cooperation paths between the Committee and the Ministry of Defense regarding national security issues.

The meeting dealt with discussing the current situation and the threats facing the Egyptian national security in light of the surrounding international and regional circumstances.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces delivered a speech in which he welcomed the members of the committee, pointing out the keenness of the armed forces to communicate continuously with the Defense and National Security Committee on all issues that affect its work and in support of the pillars of Egyptian national security, stressing the readiness and readiness of the men of the armed forces to carry out all the tasks assigned to them under Various circumstances to preserve Egypt’s national security in light of the threats and challenges raging in the region at the regional and international levels.

For their part, the members of the committee praised the efforts made by the armed forces in protecting the pillars of Egyptian national security, securing all directions, maintaining the highest levels of capacity and readiness, securing the home front and addressing risks and threats that target the security and stability of the country, stressing their pride in the participation of the armed forces in the developmental leaps that have been achieved on On the ground, in light of the intense efforts of the political leadership on the internal and external arenas, which resulted in Egypt regaining its leading role in the region.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior commanders of the armed forces.

