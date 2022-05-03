Defense Minister responds to the Colombia massacre

Molano should introduce you to a discussion of political control in order to provide information and to clarify actions carried out by the national army whose victims were civilians and minors.

On March 28 and 29, in a rural area of ​​Puerto Leguzamo, Putumayo Province, 11 people were killed in a military operation against dissidents from the former FARC, including a minor and an indigenous authority.

Last week, congressional representatives requested that Molano be removed from office over his responsibility for the massacre.

Maria José Pizarro, of Coalición Decentes, explained that the said process did not take into account the principles of distinction, precaution and proportionality.

He pointed out that indiscriminate attacks against civilians, enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial executions were carried out.

He added: “They killed civilians, minors, parents, pregnant women and community leaders, made them pass as fighters, changed the position of the bodies, moved them from one place to another, and planted weapons in them.”

He stressed that the military tortured, persecuted, and deliberately caused pain and suffering to society, and locked them in humiliating and inhumane situations on the football field, in the middle of the sun and without water.

He pointed out that they violated international humanitarian law because it was necessary to identify the elements of the general force that participated in the operation in the uniform of the military forces.

“They gave orders to fire from the helicopter without having a clear target, according to testimonies from the same community. His continued assertion of the legitimacy of the operation makes his (Molano) stay at the helm of the Defense Ministry unacceptable.”

Polish Democratic Senator Ivan Cepeda called on citizens to continue discussing political control today.

