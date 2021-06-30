‘Dedicated to the basics’ | daily mail

Brothers George (left) and Joseph Ratzinger (right) with their mutual friend Robert Berger after their debut on June 29, 1951 in Freising. Photo: KNA picture (KNA)



Since Pope Benedict’s resignation eight years ago, the Pope Benedict Institute has published several new volumes of the complete edition. Is there such a thing as a set of emerging themes that characterize the reception of his theology around the world?

Fortunately, publishing individual folders is going very well. In particular, the three-volume collection of Homilies, which appeared nearly two years ago, and texts on the question of God made available to the reader more recently, cover a wide range of theology and preaching by Joseph Ratzinger/Benedict. sixteen. reveal. For him, preaching and science constitute a close unity. The work is received all over the world in all its aspects. Theses are created, conferences are held on individual questions, and their results are then published. But the focus is increasingly on basic questions of faith. So the question of God moves more and more to the center, but also the areas of anthropology and belief in creation from which it can be derived are dealt with extensively.

How would you describe the effect?

It is a kind of shift towards central statements and contents of faith. Perhaps it is a reaction to the fading of the question of God in theology as well as a new question of being human from the experience of a pandemic or social developments that need correcting. It also corresponds to the thinking of Joseph Ratzinger in his frequent commitment to the essentials and to pointing to the foundations that underpin everything.

Where do you see the search desires?

The entire work is so extensive that there will always be research items that still need to be examined. For now, I see his texts on Europe, culture, and law, always with a view to man’s responsibility to God, and are still available for more detailed analysis in Volume 3 of Joseph Ratzinger’s Collected Writings. The fundamental examination of the question of man is discussed here, which everyone has to confront in the structure of the state and the legal system, but at the same time the last solutions are also presented to the current challenges in a contemporary historical situation often disturbing. social developments. Too early

Joseph Ratzinger noted many of the pressing problems we face today from the very beginning. Finding a stopping point and a trend here and considering your arguments and analyzes will be a real asset.

What does the international “Ratzinger classification” look like? In which countries did he raise his theology in particular?

A theologian of the century such as Pope Emeritus is nowhere in the world that any theologian, scholar or interested person can skip. Within Europe, I would say that there is a reception for Ratzinger in all countries. As far as I can see from the literature, Italy, Spain, Poland and France are very committed to the study of his theology. Outside of Europe, the US is clearly ahead. In general, there is a marked increase in publications in English, which promotes additional internationalization. To me, it is another often very narrow German view of the work of Benedict XVI. A penetrating experience perfectly in line with the Catholic system and its breadth.

What is the strength of Joseph Ratzinger’s theology?

His works shaped generations of theologians. Thanks to his sermons, lectures, retreats, and meditations, he reached millions of people over the decades. You feel addressed by him, inspired and discovered in him a true teacher of faith committed to the truth. This is exactly where his strength lies: he speaks to everyone, he can address everyone.

What aspects of international cooperation does the Institute maintain?

Collaboration begins with individual publishers who publish our full version in their own languages. I am in constant contact with those responsible for the respective releases in Poland, Italy, Spain and France so that we can also use the synergistic effects. Mutual encounters and book presentations are part of the friendly collaboration between the editors. With institutions and initiatives dedicated to the teaching and work of Benedict XVI. I described, joint events are always planned. An exchange with the two groups of students is another way to spread Ratzinger’s theology. There is also a “Ratzinger Center” in Poland, which is currently working on creating its own profile and publishing device. But there are also many initiatives on the African continent that focus on his theology. I am currently planning a study day in Strasbourg with the faculty there focusing on philosophy. The Ratzinger Dictionary, organized by four theologians from Australia, Brazil and Spain, is certainly a notable project. and Germany. But these connections say first and foremost that the theology of Benedict XVI. For many people it is a scientific and spiritual compass that points in all directions and in all countries.

And what about Rome?

In addition to the “Fondazione Vaticana Joseph Ratzinger / Benedetto XVI”, the Romanian Department of the Society of Görres at Campo Santo Teutonico in Rome plays an important role: it has launched a scholarship program. There is also the Joseph Ratzinger / Benedikt XVI Roman Library. Settlement. Each organization has a specific profile, specific goals tailored to the intended addressees. In interaction it is enriching and deepening for all of us, but it is also the incorporation of different aspects of Joseph Ratzinger’s thinking.

What scientific projects of the Institute or its collaborating partners do you currently expect a lot from?

It should be clear that science today can’t just happen behind closed doors in a library. This is part of the basic equipment and a necessity for every researcher: study, read, write. But the results of this research should be included in the field of discussions, disagreements, conferences and seminars so that they can be disseminated, deepened and continued. Theologian Joseph Ratzinger invites you to think more, and takes you by the hand when the book is read and closed. Enabling communication and encounters here and awakening commitment as well as contributing to an objective scholarly discussion devoid of ideology is the long-term path that leads to knowledge and truth. That is why the exchange between each other and the common orientation towards the theology of the emeritus pope are the first goal, which can then be read in concrete terms in publications and events. In this I see an opportunity for positive communication of theology that will continue to enrich and advance in the future.

