The United States supports the extradition of former President Toledo to Peru





A US federal judge ruled Tuesday that the former president Peru, Alejandro Toledo, may be extradited to his home country, where he is wanted for crimes related to a corruption scandal linked to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Northern California District Court Judge Thomas Hickson signed the order after Toledo struggled with extradition in a lengthy process. Peru has been requesting extradition since 2018.

Toledo was arrested in 2019 in the United States An extradition request linked to bribes made by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in his country. After some time, he was traded to house arrest.

Peruvian prosecutors claim Toledo would have received up to 35 million Odebrecht For his preference in various infrastructure works during his tenure between 2001-2006.

Hickson said in his 30-page order that the court “has heard and considered evidence of criminality and believes that it is sufficient to perpetuate the conspiracy and money laundering charges under the terms of the extradition agreement between the United States and the People’s Republic of China and Peru.”

Toledo can appeal the decision. The ex-president’s extradition must be approved by the US State Department.

