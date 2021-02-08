De la Cruz to the United States of America to win the sixth title in different countries

Bethania de la Cruz has enjoyed a successful career at club level and has represented Dominican volleyball superbly in practically every corner of the world; Puerto Rico, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, Russia, Italy and Indonesia. Now, he will appear in the newly created professional league in the USA.

Bethi has won the national titles in as many as five different countries and has proven herself in the strongest club competition on the planet, with Turkey leading Exibase Vitra Istanbul to victory in the 2014-2015 UEFA Champions League when it was considered the best outside striker in the tournament. . A few months later, the team won the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship.

“I have nothing to complain about about my career at the club,” he joked to FIVB magazine. “I have been very successful in all the places I have played and winning a strong league like the Russian League with two different teams has been an amazing thing. I am the only player from my country to have won the Champions League, which is a great honor.”

Major League Soccer will take place between February 26 and April 4. De la Cruz will be with the Athletes Unlimited volleyball team.

De la Cruz was in the national team for 15 years, a journey that helped him qualify for two Olympic tournaments (London and Tokyo), win gold in the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games and finish fifth in the 2104 World Cup and seventh in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. DL