Davis Cup 2023: Argentina will face Finland in February

men’s team Tennis You already know your competition for Davis 2023. will be Finland and the game I know You will be playing the first week of February in the North Countrylooking for a place in the final states.

After a bad experience in the past Davis Cup, as the national team was knocked out in the group stage after losing to Sweden, Italy and Croatia, it will seek revenge. For that, they must defeat Finland. At the moment it has not been confirmed whether it will be on February 3 and 4 or on February 4 and 5 and whether it will be in Helsinki, the country’s capital, or in the city of Espoo.

What yes It was confirmed that he would be on a fast field And certainly in a covered stadium because of the weather conditions that usually occur in that region of Europe during the winter season.

Twelve are the teams that will be joining The final stage, which already includes four qualifiers. Canada for being the last champions, Australia for runners-up and Spain and Italy receiving a special invitation.

Regarding the background, Argentina and Finland They only faced each other once in history: it was on 1960 With Argentina winning 5-0.

Argentina is included in the latest edition Diego Schwartzman (25th in the world), Francisco Sirondolo (30) and Sebastian Baez (43) For singles already Horace Zeballos (14th in the world in this section) f Maximo Gonzalez (44) In doubles. Next to Finland standing out Emil Rossovory (40), 23 years old, so they are Otto Virtanen (176) And a very good doubles player like Harry Heliovara (11th in the world in the major).