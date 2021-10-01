Daniel Sturridge goes to Australia – his new club celebrates

Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge has moved to Perth Glory in Australia at the age of 32. The club celebrates Sturridge’s “Exciting Commitment”.
The basics in brief
- Daniel Sturridge joins Perth Glory after 1.5 years without a club.
- In Australia, the 32-year-old signs a one-year contract.
- The Englishman is stirring up a wave of euphoria at the new club.
Daniel Sturridge has found a new club. The 32-year-old English player joins Australian first-division club Perth Glory. There the attacking player signs a one-year contract.
The signing leaves the A-League club in a state of euphoria. On social media, Berth Glory writes of “Sturridge’s sexy commitment.” The Englishman, along with former clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, brings a certain glamor factor to Perth.
However, it is questionable to what extent the former England international can still help the Australians. The striker has been without a club since March 2020. Prior to that, he skied eight times with Trabzonspor in 11 league matches. Compared to the Turkish league, the level in Australia is also likely to be somewhat lower.
And anyway: for the sake of committing to a two-time Champions League and a simple Premier League winner, you can celebrate yourself.
