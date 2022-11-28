Dani Alves could play for Brazil against Switzerland in Qatar 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Doha, Qatar / 11/27/2022 08:07:53

at the age of 39 years, Danny Ahe is It can be very close To add minutes in the third world Cup, Well according to cornBrazilian national team coach, Pumas player In a position to be part of the XI From Verdeamarela to duel against Swiss.

“Daniel Alves He is a player with great technical capabilities. In addition to the leadership he has in key moments we strategically, mainly me I carry and can use. But at the end of the story, I won’t say who will play,” the strategist said at a news conference.

Regardless of the fact that Dani Alves’ call with Canarinha sparked a lot of controversyLiga MX element is one of the players More self-confidence So I can debut Qatar 2022 In the upcoming matches in Brazil.

On the other hand, the coach talked about armywhich he also sees fit for him Defending Jersey Brazil In Qatar 2022. “In strategic issues, you can make changes depending on the characteristics of the athletes. Militao is a player who has already played for the national team, and he has the characteristics for thathe commented.

With three points, choose Brazil progress like leader From Group G affiliate world CupFollow Swiss (three points), Cameroon (zero points) f serbian (zero points). Canarinha’s next match is scheduled for Monday.