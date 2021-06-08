Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta directs UK premieres

The Royal Ballet of Birmingham will return to theaters in the UK to present a host of world premieres directed by famous Cuban dancer and choreographer Carlos Acosta, the official website reports today.

The star of international ballet, the 2020 Dance Magazine award winner will host two world premieres and a UK premiere under a name sponsored by Carlos: Triple Bill.

The famous European company he runs will open its shows with the City of a Thousand Trades lot that celebrates Birmingham’s rich cultural and industrial heritage, known as the City of a Thousand Trades.

The ballet features the talent of Cuban choreographer Miguel Altonaga, along with playwright and co-director Madeleine Kluje of the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, as well as music by composer Matthias Cobbins.

For her part, Brazilian choreographer Daniela Cardem will premiere the impending piece, whose synopsis combines pressing issues such as increased consumption and the health crisis caused by Covid-19 around the world.

According to the official website, Cardim will bring together international talent at its helm, including British composer, pianist and conductor Paul English.

Another premiere will be Chacona, a bodily and erotic piece designed by Spanish choreographer Joyo Monteiro, Nuremberg Ballet director and choreographer-in-residence for Cuba’s Acosta Danza.

The show adds live music by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach performed by the famous Birmingham Royal Ballet Orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

For three consecutive days, the British public will be able to enjoy the premiere from June 10.

(taken from latin press)