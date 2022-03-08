Daiana Lou, the Netflix movie “4 halfves” soundtrack is now streaming

after applying it Millions of light years And the Since my birthThe original Netflix movie soundtrack is available on all streaming platforms 4 halvesDirected by Alessio Maria Federici and perform it Matilda GiuliAnd the Matteo Martari, Giuseppe Maggio And the Elenia Pastorellifully signed by Diana Low. At the same time, the official video of Millions of light yearsThe film’s towing track was first sung in Italian by the band. 4 halves It entered the top ten out of 190 countries broadcast, including Italy, where it held second place for a long time.

Born as a multi-instrumental rock duo in 2014, Diana and Luca love to call themselves “walkers” and thanks to street art they have learned to feel independent and content. Known to the Italian public for his participation (with subsequent self-removal) a x factor In 2016, the two quickly became symbols of rebellion and non-compliance. Living in Berlin since 2015, they have been recognized as one of the most active independent artists in the German capital, so much so that the press identifies them with “Two characters have creativity and the ability to change a place by giving it an identity that didn’t exist before.”. For their new music, Daiana and Luca have joined them Cesar Petrich subordinate nigritawhose contribution to the stage of mixing and mastering has proven to be essential in their new musical path.

“In the past few months, we have been working tirelessly on this project, creating great sound in both the studio with Cesare and Live. Thanks to the call from Netflix, for the first time we also encountered ourselves with a song in Italian and we are curious to know what our fans think of it. We can’t wait to start this new phase of our musical adventure,” Diana Lou said.

Voice Tracking List

arrows

Jazz and Thunder

Millions of light years

Diana Blues

pollution

Since my birth

Fabula

Soul on the roofs of Rome

environmental system

Twenty things about her

Fake meringue

funkbeat . show

twist theme 1

Twist theme 2

Twist theme 3

