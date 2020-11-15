Theme of the game: Wisconsin Badgers soccer in Michigan

First of all, welcome to College Football Saturday. It’s been two long weeks without Badger On TV but now we have football, men’s hockey and men’s basketball on the same day as the dang! Here’s information on the default melee in red and white:

The men’s hockey team is also on TV tonight and will look to continue their season-long lockdown streak sitting in, uh, one game after beating Notre Dame 2-0 Friday evening.

Finally, we get to the main event! The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0 overall) are located in Ann Arbor, Michigan to face Michigan Wolverines (1-2 in general) in the face of prime time on ABC. The Wolverine He lost two games in a row and is in desperate need of a good performance against the Badger. On the other hand, Wisconsin will be looking to get rid of rust after canceling the last two matches due to the COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff.

As we mentioned elsewhere on the site, we don’t know exactly who will be on the Badgers Team roster and who is still on the COVID-19 protocol and who should sit down. Once we learn any details, we will fill them in.

If Graham Mertz is under the Wisconsin Center, he should find it easier to get back to swinging things than others on the team because Michigan’s pass-defending has been awful this year. The Wolverines also have a checkered defensive line, so hopefully the Badgers’ on-going game continues after they fight out of the gate against Illinois.

On defense, the Badgers will be brimming with a talented but foul-faced quarterback Joe Milton. Milton has the steadiness of running backwards to hand him as well and can even yards if needed. Despite Michigan’s struggle this year, their fights with Wisconsin are often so close, tense, and regardless … it’s always good to beat Michigan.

Here are the team’s expectations for the game:

Bob: 35-21, Wisconsin

Ryan: 10-34, Wisconsin

Tyler: 17-31, Wisconsin

Owen: 31-24, Wisconsin

Bills: 31-27, Wisconsin

Neil: 33-21, Wisconsin

Rock: 42-30, Wisconsin

Drew: 30-21, Wisconsin

Kevin: 38-24, Wisconsin

JJ: 45-35, Wisconsin

Neither Wisconsin nor Michigan has released a depth chart for this game, so we’ll post another fun fact here instead of this:

The Michigan midfielder who threw the most yards in a match against Wisconsin was none other than … Current coach Jim Harbo! He ran him around the field to 310 yards in 1986 in a 34-17 UM victory.

Update, Saturday November 14, 5:22 pm CST

Here’s a quick clip of Mertz throwing a pass and senior QB Jack Cowan throwing the ball. Kwan, who underwent foot surgery in early October, was moving around the field, picking up and throwing the ball. pic.twitter.com/zoaIMWnfHp Josh Schafer (_JoshSchafer) November 14, 2020

Update x 2, Nov 14, 5:47 pm CST:

Outside players as reported:

De Jarrett Rand

And Josh Selzner

RB Garrett Groshek

CB Rashad Wildgus is not on the depth chart but his condition is unknown

P Andy Vujnovich is off the field in uniform