Cyprus faces a quarantine, and Jamaica could get a travel corridor

41 mins ago Marsh Tyler
BRitual vacationers hoping to visit Cyprus this half of the year might be disappointing, as the country risks losing its travel pass in the Grant Shapps refresh this afternoon. But Jamaica can return to the “green list,” and so can holidays in the Canaries.

In recent weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased in the Mediterranean island country. Yesterday, the country saw 127 cases, up from 51 this time last week and 21 the week before that.

This brings the number of cases per 100,000 cases over seven days to 59.6 – above the threshold of 20, after which the UK government considers quarantine. In Germany, cases are 54.5 per 100,000 and Sweden is 56.2.

However, Jamaica could be in a travel corridor as its incidence drops to 15.8 per 100,000. On August 31, the daily cases in the Caribbean country peaked at 244. Now they are 71. There are also continued hopes for the Canary Islands to be given travel lanes; The United Kingdom set a precedent for this by announcing the establishment of regional air bridges with Madeira and the Portuguese Azores in August.

Grant Shapps is due to release an advertisement for the UK Red List Travel at 5pm. In recent weeks, popular holiday destinations, including Italy, mainland Portugal and Turkey, have lost their travel lanes, which means Brits who have returned to the UK need to go into quarantine for 14 days.

Scroll down for more updates.

