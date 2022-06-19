Cycling: Women’s Tour Thuringia – Manley makes the perfect hat-trick for Australia

Status: 05/27/2022 09:51 AM

The hat is the perfect trick. Even after the third stage of the Thuringia Women’s Tour, an Australian rider was on top of the podium. For Alexandra Manley, who successfully defended the yellow jersey, this was already her second stage victory.

Australia’s Alexandra Manley won the third stage of the 34th Tour of Thuringia on Thursday (26 May). Round leader, who already He won on the first day in Hofto expand their progression in the overall standings.

After 129.2 kilometers from the start and finish in Dörtendorf, Marta Lach of Poland took second place ahead of Vimke Gierice of the Netherlands. Fourth place went to Ricarda Bauernfeind of Eichstadt. “Unfortunately, I fell on lap three, but it does sometimes. It wasn’t that bad. Otherwise, the track suits me and I’m glad I was able to finish fourth,” Bauernfeind said after a race.

The race of more than 132.5 kilometers around Schles is scheduled to start on Friday. The six-day tour of nearly 700 kilometers concludes on Sunday in Altenburg.

Stages at a glance

The first stage

Tuesday 05/24/2022

Location: around Hof

Length: 99.1 km

Winner: Alexandra Manley (Australia)

The second phase

Wednesday 05/24/2022

Location: around Gera

Length: 99.6 km

Winner: Georgia Baker (Australia)

third level

Thursday 05/26/2022

Location: around Dortendorf

Length: 133 km

Winner: Alexandra Manley (Australia)

The fourth stage

Friday 05/27/2022

Location: around Schles

Length: 132.5 km

level five

Saturday 27 May 2022

Location: About Gotha

Length: 136.1 km

Sixth stage

Sunday 29 May 2022

Location: around Altenburg

Location: around Altenburg

Length: 106.8 km

Broadcasts and daily reports in “Sports in the East”

MDR reports extensively on the Thuringia tour on TV, radio, web and app. “Sport im Osten” broadcasts a long summary of each stage and shows arrivals live for the first time on MDR, on sport-im-osten.de and in the “SpiO” app.

–

red / d b a