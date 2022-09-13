Cyberpunk Edgerunners Anime Starts on Netflix Much Better Than 2077

Available from today on Netflix, here is Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the anime born from Studio Trigger – the team behind Kill la Kill. First impressions.

Cyberpunk 2077 has given us a capitalist dystopia. The imbalance in wealth allowed those fortunate to gaze out over the city from their ivory towers – or hideous skyscrapers – while those born on the streets had little choice other than to accept the jobs that still burdened them with debt. Join gangs to survive. Cyberpunk 2077 puts us too early on the path to “success,” while Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the new Netflix anime, makes us start right from the bottom.

David Martinez is a young man who has nothing to lose – or, at least, that will be true at the end of the first episode. With so much anger and nowhere to go, he wants to embrace the worst that can happen. Cyberpunk’s Night City is supposed to be a place with unlimited opportunities, but at Edgerunners, we see opportunities are hard to come by for those who stick to legal means. David and his mother try to work honestly within the system, but the medical bills, the rent, the bills…and there doesn’t seem to be a logical and legal way out.

Edgerunners is animated by Studio Trigger, the fan-favorite animation studio that has developed cult and modern classics like the Kill la Kill anime and the animated movie Promare. This is the studio that embraces creativity in the projects it tackles, and Edgerunners is the first time we’ve seen the team tackle an IP that wasn’t created by them, the stage for the story has already been built and the first episode plunges into the darkness of the most nocturnal city.

better start –

It begins with an intense battle against CyberSeko – the fictitious and superpowered inhabitants of Night City who have pushed their electronic implants too far. Without medication and regular maintenance, implants corrupt the minds of those who use them, turning them into violent and semi-irrational beings. The brutal man in the opening raises his weapons against the night city police department, using his implants to move at speeds beyond the limits of human reactions. Police respond with focus and aggression never before seen in the game, with the help of a helicopter team.

Once the monster is neutralized, we discover it was all BD – a Braindance. This is a recording of real events, played by a real person, from his point of view, complete with all the selling, sounds and sensations. BD can provide an adrenaline rush or instant gratification. It’s something you don’t need to explain to fans of the game, even nearly two years after its release, but the way Edgerunners introduces new game fans to these concepts is engaging and exciting, all while being moved by the game’s masters. .

Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the verdict –

Cyberpunk 2077 was released with a host of technical difficulties and issues that remain unresolved today with the latest Edgerunners update – named to celebrate the series’ release. Edgerunners ignores those issues and just repeats what 2077 did well. The Night City world, the flesh, and the dirty, aggressive underbelly of the city: These are the things that made Cyberpunk 2077 truly memorable, and the Edgerunners tapped into the Mike Bundessmith-created stadium and CD Project, from the ground up, all the way up there at the top.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF