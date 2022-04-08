Cuban President said Russia’s exclusion from the Human Rights Council sets a dangerous precedent

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez. Image: taken from PCC Digital Portal.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday rejected a United Nations General Assembly resolution suspending Russia by a majority in the organization’s Human Rights Council.

And the president stated in his account on Twitter, criticizing such a decision, that Russia is “indispensable for the effective, just and peaceful diplomatic solution that the current crisis in Europe urgently requires.”.

He added that “Exceptions do nothingOn the contrary, it harms the credibility and ability of the international system to manage peace.”

Diaz-Canel noted that “with the decision that has been taken A dangerous precedent is being set and the conflict in Ukraine is fueling it further“.

The resolution was approved, amid intense pressure from the United States on the UN member states, with 93 countries in favor of it, 24 against, 58 abstaining, and without the text being discussed in advance with member states.

Among the Latin American countries, Cuba, Nicaragua and Bolivia voted against.

In defining the island’s position, Cuba’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, denounced that it would set a dangerous precedent.

He cautioned that this mechanism could be used selectively and cautioned that “Today it is Russia, but tomorrow it can be any of our countriesEspecially the countries of the South, which do not succumb to the interests of hegemony and vigorously defend their independence.”

mention it Cuba has always worked for a Human Rights Council capable of meeting the complex challenges of the international community in this regardfrom which no country is exempt.

He wondered whether the Assembly would one day issue a decision to suspend the United States’ membership in the Human Rights Council, noting, “We all know that this did not happen and will not happen despite its flagrant and widespread violations of human rights.”

(taken from the Latin press)

