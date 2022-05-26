Cuba receives participants in the 21st ALBA Summit – Technical Cooperation Program

Havana, May 25 (ACN) Eugenio Martinez EnriquezDirector General of Latin America and the Caribbean in Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairsreceived today Sasha Llorentethe Executive Secretary of ALBA-TCP, and the Vice-Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, who have arrived in the largest islands of the Antilles to participate in the 21st Summit of this integration mechanism, Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.

EugenioMtnez received Sacha Llorente, Executive Secretary of ALBATCP and Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of #Venezuela, Raul Le Cozzi, Ramon Gourdels, Rander Peña and Rubén Darío, who have arrived in #Cuba to participate in the 21st ALBA-TCP Summit.





The 21st Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America – Peoples Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) will take place in this capital on Friday, May 27.

According to a note posted on Copamenrix websiteAnd During the meeting, the countries that make up the alliance will exchange joint development strategies and analyze the regional political situation.

Read also: Caricom condemns the blockade and exclusion from the top of the hemisphere