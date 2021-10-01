COVID-19: A third of patients in the UK develop symptoms for up to six months after discharge from hospital

Symptoms were more common among people previously admitted to hospital with COVID-19 (Getty)

The scope of what the doctors called COVID تمديد Extension, or COVID protracted or post-COVID syndrome is under study in the future of the pandemic.

It is neither more nor less than Effects in organs beyond the respiratory system that are typical of the systemic inflammatory condition caused by SARS-CoV-2 in the body.

study carried out by researchers from University of Oxford and the National Institute for Health Research in the United Kingdom showed that Nearly four in ten people who have contracted the new coronavirus still have at least one symptom three to six months later.

As noted by the research authors, The most common persistent symptoms among more than 270,000 people surveyed were anxiety, depression, shortness of breath, abdominal problems, fatigue and muscle aches. .

For the analysis, the researchers compared the risk of developing prolonged COVID symptoms in different population groups and also compared the risk of influenza.

Symptoms were more common among people previously hospitalized with COVID-19 and were more common among women, according to the study.

And while the study didn’t provide any detailed reason for prolonged COVID symptoms, their severity, or how long they might last, it determined that Older adults and men had more breathing difficulties and cognitive problems, while younger men and women had more headaches, abdominal symptoms, and anxiety or depression.

“Knowledge of the risks of prolonged COVID jobs helps plan the provision of relevant health care services”, and evaluate the book in Conclusions From his work published in the magazine Plus Medicine. For them, “The fact that the risk is higher after COVID-19 than after influenza suggests that its origin could, in part, directly involve SARS-CoV-2 infection rather than just a general consequence of viral infection. This could help develop effective therapies against COVID in the long term.”

The study was led by Oxford University professor Paul Harrison, who said it was necessary “Identifying the mechanisms underlying the various symptoms that may affect survivors” , bearing in mind that “this information will be essential if the long-term health consequences of COVID-19 are to be effectively prevented or treated”.

The new research joins other studies that have found persistent COVID symptoms to be common.

The authors of the current work considered recognizing that “although many studies have addressed the issue of the long-term consequences of COVID-19, they all have some important limitations.” They represented: “The results of a telephone survey in France (with a response rate of 57% and reaching 478 patients) showed that after four months of hospitalization with COVID-19, nearly half of patients had at least one prolonged characteristic of COVID.”

Similarly, in an app-based cohort study of 4,182 COVID-19 cases, 13% of respondents reported prolonged COVID features, with some evidence of higher rates in women and the elderly. Another study followed 1,733 hospitalized COVID-19 patients for six months and found fatigue or muscle weakness in 63%, difficulty sleeping in 26%, anxiety or depression in 23%, and lower rates of muscle pain and headaches.

for researchers, “These studies lack a control group and have limited generalizability, focusing on hospitalized patients or people who voluntarily responded to a telephone survey or used an app.”

