Coup or resignation: Vladimir Putin will have a few months to stop serving as President of Russia due to his “illness” and receive medical treatment | international | News

since Russian President Vladimir Putin Ordered to invade Ukraine, his life is exposed more than usual. The Russian president has raised rumors about his possible illness, which he may suffer from, according to international media Parkinson’s disease and abdominal cancer.

The former commander of the British services, Richard Dearlove, said that “Putin is likely to be ill” and that he will “be sent to a sanatorium”, the Guardian reported. woman. On the One Decision podcast, the former head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service indicated that the president would soon be leaving his post for medical treatment.

‘I know Putin and I know what we need to defeat him’: The person who holds the key to defeating the Russian president heralds Ukraine’s victory

The date on which Vladimir Putin will stop the presidency of Russia

Because of the “disappointing” management of the invasion of Ukraine, Major General Kirilu Budanov, 36, stated that a coup d’état to overthrow him was already underway, which could take place at the end of the summer, namely in the “first two weeks of August”.

Meanwhile, Derlov believes that “by 2023 he will go, but will go to the sanatorium. Since then he will not be the leader of Russia. This is a way to move things forward without injury. “

Dearlove also asserts that the economy is “in a state of disarray”, as sanctions “will come into effect in the next three to six months, there will be very high inflation and beyond that, it is a complete failure militarily”.

Is Putin leaving because of his health or because of a coup?

Dearlove stated that since the beginning The conflict between Russia and Ukrainewith significant media coverage focused primarily on Vladimir Putin, given the ambiguity of where he was leading the entire invasion, while Volodymyr Zelensky He showed his face every day, and rumors about the health of the Russian were fueled.

According to the investigation into the deteriorating health of Putin, his mood has worsened in recent years. Professor of Political Science and Professor Valery Solovy, former head of the Department of Public Relations at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, stated in an interview that Putin has cancer and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

On the other hand, British-American foreign affairs specialist Fiona Hill claimed on social media that “Putin does not look good, he has been very bloated.”

Leukemia, Parkinson’s, abdominal cancer, are some of the diseases with which it is associated. What has been confirmed is the president’s new way of walking and the dark spots on the skin and the swelling that accompanies it Appears in every public work. (me)

Putin hails Russia’s “liberation” of Mariupol after its forces were completely destroyed during a two-month siege. He asked Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to close the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where the last Ukrainian troops are holed up, “so that the fly could not enter.” pic.twitter.com/g2lNd44qXF – Max Seddon April 21, 2022

We recommend this news