Coronavirus, the latest news. Sources: Evaluate data to reopen during the week. Hope: We are working on a green corridor. Beijing admits its vaccines are ineffective, so consider a combination of them

15:29

Emilia-Romagna has 1,170 injuries and 40 deaths

1,170 new positive cases were recorded in Emilia-Romagna in the past 24 hours, 1,993 recoveries, a decrease in active cases and hospitalization (-98). Approximately 18 thousand swabs were performed. 95.4% of active cases are home-isolated, asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. The average age of new pros is 42.1 years. 40 deaths. Since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, 350,988 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, an increase of 1,170 from yesterday, out of a total of 17,620 swabs conducted in the past 24 hours. The percentage of new positives on the number of tampons since yesterday is 6.6%. Control and prevention activity continues: of the newly infected, 478 are asymptomatic patients, who have been identified as part of regional contact tracing and screening activities. Overall, 450 of the new positives were in isolation at the time the swab was carried out, and 655 were identified among the known outbreaks. The average age of new positives today is 42.1 years. Of the 478 asymptomatic, 347 were identified through contact tracing, 39 through regional risk group tests, 21 through serological examinations, and 10 through pre-hospital testing. An epidemiological investigation is still underway in 61 cases.